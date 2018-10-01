The Teen Mom franchise has been delivering the drama since 2009, but some moments stand out as crazier than others.

From Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans trying to convince her lawyer a Kesha concert is more important than reporting to jail, Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards appearing to drive under the influence, watch the video above to relive the craziest moments from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

Leah Admits She Cheated on Corey

During a season 2 episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer confessed to her then-husband Corey Simms that she slept with her ex-boyfriend Robbie … a week before their 2010 nuptials. Leah and Corey, who share twins Aleeah and Ali, split after less than a year of marriage in 2011.

Amber Hits Gary

MTV cameras caught Amber Portwood physically assault her then-fiancé and the father of daughter Leah, Gary Shirley, during season 1 of Teen Mom OG. She was later arrested and charged with three counts of domestic violence in 2010 for the incident.

Kailyn and Javi Get Physical

Years later, Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got into a physical fight of their own. “I just want to punch you … God I f—king hate you,” Kailyn yelled at her then-husband in the season 4. The duo, who share son Lincoln, called it quits in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage.

Maci Reveals Ryan Is an Addict, He Drives Under the Influence

After years of fan speculation, Maci Bookout revealed during season 6 of Teen Mom OG that her ex and the father of son Bentley, Ryan Edwards, struggles with addiction. Later that season, Edwards was accused of driving under the influence as he dozed off while driving to his wedding to wife Mackenize Standifer. Edwards checked into rehab following the incident.

Farrah Fights Producers

Farrah Abraham got into more than one heated argument with the producers of Teen Mom OG during her seven seasons on the series. Following a season 5 spat with producer Larry Musnik, during which she called him “white trash,” Farrah even stopped filming the show. While she returned to finish season 5 and two more seasons, an argument with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman about her adult film career during season 7 was the last straw. Farrah will not be featured on future seasons of OG.

Kailyn and Briana’s Reunion Throw Down

Shortly after Kailyn confronted Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus about a comment the newest Teen Mom 2 star left on her Instagram, in which Briana allegedly accused the father of Kailyn’s son Lux of domestic violence, things got physical on stage for a season 8 Unseen Moments special. After Briana came out screaming at Kailyn, her sister, Brittany DeJesus, pulled Kailyn’s hair. Kailyn and Briana later took their screaming match into the hallway.

Catelynn Reveals She’s Suicidal

Following a miscarriage, Catelynn Lowell broke down on the way to treatment during season 7 of Teen Mom OG. “I contemplated every single way I could kill myself today,” an emotional Catelynn revealed in the car with husband Tyler Balteritta.

Jenelle Pulls a Gun

During season 8, Jenelle Evans followed a car to the home of a driver who cut her off on the highway — and then pointed a gun at the man while her son Jace was in the front seat. “He slammed into us,” Jace told Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, on the phone during the episode. “And then Mommy just points a gun at the guy and then he said ‘You better not f–king shoot.’”

Jenelle Picks Kesha Over Jail (and Probation)

“You don’t understand, this is my idol … I really can’t miss that concert. I really can’t. That’s why I got all these feathers in my hair,” Jenelle told her lawyer during season 3after he broke the news her stint in jail (which she chose over continuing her drug-monitored probation) starts three days before a Kesha concert she had tickets to.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. Teen Mom 2 is expected to return to MTV in 2019.

