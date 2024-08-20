Kailyn Lowry is grateful to have boyfriend Elijah Scott in her corner.

“He’s so cool, calm and collected at all times. I’ve never experienced that in my entire life,” Lowry, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 19. “He’s an angel on this earth, and I don’t know what I did to deserve him. [He’s like], ‘Nothing is too big of a problem, we’re gonna figure it out.’ And that’s really different for me.”

Lowry shares twins Verse and Valley, who were born in late 2023, and son Rio, 21 months, with Scott. She also shares son Isaac, 14, with ex Joe Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez. The former Teen Mom 2 star said that Scott stepped “seamlessly” into her older sons’ lives.

“My kids love him, which is so — I just have never really seen that,” she said. “Isaac and Elijah are best friends. If Elijah is not at a game for Lincoln, Lincoln’s like, ‘Where is Elijah?’ Not even looking for me, looking for him. And then Lux and Creed love him because they just jump all over him. They think he’s, like, the cool dad. Maybe not their dad, but the cool dad.”

Related: Kailyn Lowry's Sweetest Photos With Her Kids Kailyn Lowry is a proud mom and loves showing life with her little ones on social media. The MTV personality became a mom in 2010 when she and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac. While the high school sweethearts split shortly after, the former couple continue to coparent. Rivera said during a November 2020 episode […]

Lowry started dating Scott in 2022, and she’s applied lessons from her past relationships to their romance.

“I think in the past — like maybe with Lux and Creed’s dad — I brought baggage from the other relationships into that one. For this one, everything is so separate. I really try not to involve Elijah in anything that he doesn’t need to be involved in,” she explained. “We’re not worried or arguing or talking about things that are not gonna directly impact our relationship. … We coparent where we need to coparent, I coparent where I need to coparent, and I let him know what he needs to know, but he doesn’t need to know everything.”

While many of Lowry’s past relationships have played out on reality TV, she and Scott have had more privacy. However, she doesn’t hesitate to dish about Scott on her three podcasts: “Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsay Chrisley,” “Barely Famous” and “Baby Mamas No Drama With Kail Lowry & Vee Rivera.”

Related: Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott's Relationship Timeline Kailyn Lowry has given fans several glimpses into her relationship with Elijah Scott via social media ever since they started dating. Lowry confirmed her romance with Scott via Instagram in April 2022, two years after her 2020 split from ex Chris Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed. (The Teen Mom 2 alum […]

Lowry told Us that she was “really apprehensive” to talk about Scott on her podcasts at first, but she now considers him “fair game” to discuss.

“Anything that goes on, I’ll say it,” she said. “He probably doesn’t listen, so he has no idea [what I say], but I definitely air him out sometimes.”

Lowry doesn’t shy away from the honest truth on any of her podcasts, including “Baby Mamas No Drama,” which she cohosts with Isaac’s stepmom.

Related: Kailyn Lowry’s Dating History Over the Years Teen Mom 2 viewers have been following Kailyn Lowry’s love life for nearly a decade on MTV. The Pennsylvania native rose to fame on a 2010 episode of 16 & Pregnant. During the episode, Lowry and her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac, who was born in January 2010. Their relationship didn’t last, […]

“We work because when we have a problem with each other, we say exactly how we feel to each other, even if it hurts the other one’s feelings,” she said of Vee, 32, who married Lowry’s ex Jo, also 32, in 2017. “And then because we’re like sisters, then it’s gone, it’s done. And then we’re back to regular scheduled programming.”

Lowry said that offering “an unfiltered look” at her life is her favorite part of podcasting.

“I don’t have a four-minute time window where things have to be edited a certain way and presented a certain way,” she said. “I can say whatever I want, whenever I want.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon