Chris Lopez held nothing back while sharing his thoughts about pregnant ex Kailyn Lowry in a lengthy social media rant.

“Bro, ain’t nobody more miserable than my baby mama, bro. My first baby mama, Kail Lowry,” he claimed in an Instagram Story video posted on Monday, November 20. “Ain’t nobody more miserable than that chick.”

He went on to accuse Lowry, 31, of “holding” their kids from him while “passing them on to motherf–king nannies” at the same time. “[The] kids [are] on Thanksgiving break and you ain’t gonna let the kids be with their dad, but it’s technically dad’s week?” Lopez stated. “You need to grow the f–k up, seriously, and stay the f–k off your back.”

Lopez and Lowry dated off and on from 2016 to 2020, during which time they welcomed sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3. Lowry also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and son Rio, 12 months, with boyfriend Elijah Scott. She is currently pregnant with her and Scott’s twins.

In a follow-up video, Lopez alleged that Lowry has been “lying and manipulating” people to make it difficult for him to spend time with their kids. “Y’all thinking I’m f–king lying and s–t? What do I got to lie for?”

According to Lopez, tension between the twosome came to a head on Monday after Lowry allegedly interfered with one of their son’s parent-teacher conferences.

“I just left my son’s parent-teacher conference. When I signed up for my son’s parent-teacher conference, his mother was not signed up at all,” he explained. “Now, it’s ironic that I mention that I’m gonna be at my son’s parent-teacher conference today, and then, all of a sudden, the teacher just mentioned, ‘Oh, yeah, she just signed up for a parent-teacher conference, so I can’t give you the papers now.’ Cool, alright.”

Lopez wrapped up his rant by saying “thank you” to Lowry, noting, “This whole thing today had just made me realize I’m gonna beat the dogs–t out of my opponent on December 8.” He was seemingly referring to an upcoming court battle with Lowry, but Us Weekly couldn’t confirm that the duo have any legal proceedings scheduled for the near future.

The former couple have been through several ups and downs since calling it quits. Last year, Lowry revealed via Instagram that it can be “super challenging” to coparent with Lopez. “The boys only have two parents, and when one is falling short, I have to pick up the slack and fill in the gaps emotionally, physically and financially,” she wrote in March 2022. Lopez did not respond to Us‘ request for comment at the time.

Earlier this year, Lowry called her time with Lopez her “most tumultuous and toxic relationship” on a May episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast. In addition to accusing Lopez of cheating on her with multiple women and choking her while holding their son, she claimed that he once tried to smother her on a couch.

“I don’t know what took over me but I fought for my f–king life,” she recalled of the alleged incident, which she said occurred while she was pregnant with Creed in 2019. “I just remember just turning my head a certain way and being able to, like, gasp for air. I still did not want to call the f–king police. I was so just, like, ‘I want you to choose me, I want you to get better.’ You know? It was sick.”

Days later, Lopez denied trying to “kill” Lowry in a TikTok Live video, but he admitted to committing acts of domestic violence against her, including attempting to smother her. Lopez was arrested in January 2020 for violating an order of protection previously granted to Lowry in October 2019 after he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and punched her in the stomach.

Lopez was arrested and pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor offensive touching and one count of not complying with a bond order in August 2020. His two-year prison sentence was suspended and he served a probation sentence and was required to undergo domestic violence classes.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.