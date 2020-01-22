Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s longtime on-off boyfriend, Chris Lopez, was arrested on Tuesday, January 21, after allegedly violating a protective order that was filed against him last year.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 25-year-old was held in custody at a correctional facility in Delaware on Tuesday afternoon following a scheduled court hearing in a local family court. Lopez was charged with criminal contempt of a domestic violence protective order and was released the same day after posting his $5,000 bail.

The incident comes after two apparent arrests in October 2019, two months before Lowry, 27, revealed that she doesn’t have a relationship with Lopez when it comes to raising their 2-year-old son, Lux. The reality star also shares Isaac, 9, with former boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“There’s no coparenting right now,” Lowry explained to Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab during a reunion episode of the MTV show in December. “Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself … I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”

Over the last year, Lowry’s relationship with Lopez has been tested and their drama often played out on the MTV series. However, the exes hit a major bump in the road to rebuilding their relationship when Lopez refused to film for a September 2019 episode.

The A Letter of Love author explained to Us six months earlier that her ex simply wasn’t interested in being part of the reality series.

“Chris is a huge part of my life,” she admitted at the time. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing. He’s kind of watched [exes] Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them. And I think that he doesn’t want to be that person … he also wants to be self-made.”

While Lowry previously revealed to Us that she would “ideally” want Lopez to be the father of her next child, viewers saw her change her tune during a March 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“Within the next year, if we’re still doing this, I’m not gonna do it anymore,” she said of the on-off nature of her and Lopez’s relationship. “I’m getting to the point where, eventually, I want to be with someone and raise my kids with someone and have a life together and do all that because I do get so emotional and lonely.”