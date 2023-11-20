Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is soaking up quality time with her five sons before welcoming twins.

“#worldprematurityday for Isaac, Rio & all the premature babies 💜🙏🏼✨,” Lowry, 31, captioned a sweet family photo shared via Instagram on Friday, November 17.

In the pic, Lowry’s son Lincoln, 9, held baby Rio, who was born in November 2022. Little brothers Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, posed happily by Lincoln’s side, while her eldest son, Isaac, 13, stood in the background. The siblings all wore shirts with “NICU” in colorful letters and the phrase “Tiny Lives Matter” on the front.

Lowry shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She welcomed Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez and subtly confirmed in July that she welcomed Rio, her first baby with boyfriend Elijah Scott, last year. She went into detail about Rio’s “traumatizing” birth during an October episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast, revealing that Scott didn’t cry during the delivery.

“I remember being upset … because Elijah is such a mellow, calm, cool and collected person. It takes a lot to bring him out of character. I’ve only seen him out of character one time,” she recalled.

Rio was taken to the NICU shortly after his arrival, with Lowry remembering a team of approximately six nurses working on her son at once. “[Elijah] said, ‘You were freaking out and we didn’t have time with him, so I didn’t have a chance to cry and process my son being born because you were so upset,” she added.

Weeks later, Lowry revealed on “Barely Famous” that she and Scott are expecting twins.

“This has been my most emotional pregnancy,” she confessed last month. “And I don’t know if it’s because it’s twins, but I’m like, ‘I can’t stop crying.'”

While Lowry initially announced she was having two more sons after hosting a sex reveal party, she told her TikTok followers earlier this month that she’s having a boy and a girl.

Lowry was previously diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which made her rethink her approach to family planning. In April 2021, she exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about wanting to freeze her eggs to “potentially have the chance in the future” of having more children.

She further explained her decision during a Teen Mom 2 reunion episode three months later. “I was doing [egg harvesting] first, and I’m glad I started doing it, because then I found out I have PCOS,” she said. “I’m not even saying I would have more [kids], I just want the possibility, if five years from now, I do meet the love of my life and we want to have kids, I have healthy eggs.”