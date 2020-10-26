‘Teen Mom’ Baby Bumps: See the Reality Stars’ Pregnancy Pics Over the Years

Pregnancy progress! Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans and more MTV personalities have shown their baby bumps over the years.

The A Letter of Love author welcomed her first child, Isaac, in 2010. The Pennsylvania native went on to give birth to sons Lincoln and Lux with Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively.

In February 2020, the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost revealed she and Lopez had a second son on the way. Before Creed’s arrival six months later, the Hustle and Heart author showed her pregnancy progress.

While the reality star’s followers expected her to “snap back immediately” after baby No. 4’s birth, Lowry showed her postpartum pride in a photo shoot. “Hopefully I will be able to look back on these photos and see significant changes and progress but still have love for myself and all that my body has gone through,” she captioned an October 2020 Instagram upload.

As for Evans, the North Carolina native shares son Jace with Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser with Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with David Eason. While pregnant with her youngest, the 16 and Pregnant alum constantly showed her budding belly via social media, from doctor appointments to baby showers.

The JE Cosmetics creator had her tubes tied in April 2019. “I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which led to ultrasounds then led to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good. … I knew I was happy with the number of kids I have now.”

Evans, who previously was “very sick” during her periods, also had several cysts and polyps removed during the procedure.

“I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done,” the Read Between the Lines author told Us. “In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

Keep scrolling to see more Teen Mom stars, from Chelsea Houska to Catelynn Lowell, showing their baby bumps.