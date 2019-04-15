Putting her health first. Jenelle Evans feels confident about her decision to have her tubes tied following a series of health issues.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which lead to ultrasounds then lead to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, April 15. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good.”

Evans added that she gets “very sick” when she is pregnant. “I knew I was happy with the number of kids I have now,” she explained.

The MTV personality shares son Jace, 9, with estranged ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser, 4, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, 2, with her husband, David Eason.

Evans told Us on Monday that in addition to having one of her ovaries removed, she had several cysts and polyps removed.

“I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done,” she noted. “In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

A rep for the Read Between the Lines author told Us on Sunday, April 14, that Evans was on the mend after her procedure.

“She’s healing properly and focusing on her business ventures,” the rep said, noting that Eason “was by her side” during her hospital stay.

The 30-year-old revealed via Instagram that he gifted his wife a surfboard after her surgery.

“Got my babe a get well soon gift to encourage her to get back on her feet!” he wrote. “It sucks you had to go through this but at least we got some answers and you should be all better in no time! I love you so much!”

Evans was previously hospitalized in December 2018 to try and “get some answers” about her health. A source revealed to Us that the reality star wasn’t feeling her best when she taped the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this month.

“She went to the doctor before this and told production. She wasn’t feeling good,” the source said. A second insider added that Evans “stormed off” set “for a few minutes and then returned.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

