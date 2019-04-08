Tensions rising! Jenelle Evans had a difficult time taping the Teen Mom 2 season 9 reunion.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the MTV star, 27, “stormed off” set “for a few minutes and then returned.”

Although her husband, David Eason, was not present after being fired from the network in February 2018 for his homophobic tweets, Evans still held her own while filming. “Jenelle hung in despite some bumpiness,” adds the insider, noting that the North Carolina native and her mother, Barbara Evans, who have a complicated relationship, seemed “pretty close again.”

Jenelle reflected on shooting the reunion in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, April 7. “After this stressful reunion, I’ve been put through the ringer. To trust an entire group of people for years then they turn their back on you and treat you like a puppet is beyond words,” she captioned a photo of herself and Eason, 30, posing with their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. “Family is everything I need to make it through my hard times and I am truly #blessed for what I have today. Didn’t take many pictures but super happy my mom was there by my side to defend everything. Please don’t ever let anyone bring you down and be strong in whatever you do. #TeenMom2 #ReunionSpecial.”

The reality star, who has appeared on Teen Mom 2 since its 2011 premiere, previously revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that she has considered walking away from the show.

“[David] said, ‘You should just leave.’ He’s like, ‘Just do it while you can and get the income while you can,’” she told Us in January, noting that she often wishes that she didn’t sign on for the franchise’s first show, 16 and Pregnant, in 2010. “It’s 50/50. Sometimes you regret it. Sometimes you don’t.”

She added: “I’m glad that I filmed as long as I did so far so people can look at my old episodes and maybe learn from my past and up to now. As for my future, I don’t know what it holds and I don’t know what I’m gonna be doing. … I would like to be more professional, get more professional jobs in the entertainment business. Maybe hosting.”

The Read Between the Lines author is also mom of sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, with exes Andrew Lewis and Nathan Griffith, respectively.

Radar Online was first to report the news of Jenelle storming off the reunion set.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!