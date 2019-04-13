Jenelle Evans ‘Healing’ After Hospitalization, Getting Her Tubes Tied

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is “healing” after being in the hospital and getting her tubes tied, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“She’s healing properly and focusing on her business ventures,” her rep tells Us, adding that the MTV star’s husband, David Eason, “was by her side during the procedure.”

Eason, 30, shared a photo on Saturday, April 13, that showed his wife, 27, in a wheelchair while holding a surfboard.

“Got my babe a get well soon gift to encourage her to get back on her feet!” he captioned the photo. “It sucks you had to go through this but at least we got some answers and you should be all better in no time! I love you so much!”

He later posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing him cooking up pasta with a creamy sauce. “For my babe! She don’t feel good,” he wrote along with a sad face emoji.

The news comes after Evans posted a message on Facebook that read, “And just like that her tubes were tied and she didn’t want anymore babies.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum shares son Jace, 9, with Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser, 4, with Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, 2, with Eason.

Evans was hospitalized in December, revealing that she “had biopsies done everywhere” as she tried to “get some answers for my health.”

A source told Us that the star wasn’t feeling well when she taped the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this month. “She has a cyst in her ovaries and kidney stones,” the insider explained. “She went to the doctor before this and told production. She wasn’t feeling good.”

As Us previously reported Evans “stormed off” the set of the season 9 reunion “for a few minutes and then returned.”

She hinted at the emotional experience in an Instagram post on Sunday, April 7. “After this stressful reunion, I’ve been put through the ringer. To trust an entire group of people for years then they turn their back on you and treat you like a puppet is beyond words,” she captioned a photo of herself, Eason and Ensley. “Family is everything I need to make it through my hard times and I am truly #blessed for what I have today. Didn’t take many pictures but super happy my mom was there by my side to defend everything. Please don’t ever let anyone bring you down and be strong in whatever you do. #TeenMom2 #ReunionSpecial.”

