All about Kaiser! Jenelle Evans and her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith reached an agreement over custody of their 6-year-old son.

“I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting,” she told In Touch on Tuesday, October 20. “I feel like coparenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow, and [I’m] super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy, and it’s a very positive change.”

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 28, will retain primary physical custody of Kaiser, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Griffith, 33, will have custody of their son every other weekend, and his mother, Doris Davidson, will care for her grandson every fifth weekend. If Griffith is ever unavailable on one of his scheduled weekends, Davidson is allowed to fill in on his behalf.

The former couple also settled on a schedule for holidays. The website reports that Evans will have Kaiser for Thanksgiving on even years, and Griffith will have him on odd years. The boy will spend Christmas mornings with his mom before going to his dad’s house later in the day, where he will stay until December 27. Kaiser will be with Evans on Mother’s Day and Griffith on Father’s Day. The former Marine will also have six weeks straight with his son during summers once school ends.

The agreement reportedly stated that Evans and Griffith will share legal custody of Kaiser and that the personal trainer cannot take the child more than two hours away from the former MTV personality. In addition, the exes are forbidden from speaking negatively about each other in front of their son.

Evans and Griffith welcomed Kaiser in 2014, one year before they called off their engagement. She is also the mother of son Jace, 11, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and daughter Ensley, 3, with husband David Eason.

Griffith took the former reality star to court in 2019 after claiming she cut off communication between him and Kaiser. He also alleged that she was not a fit parent after Eason, 32, admitted to shooting and killing the couple’s dog Nugget earlier that year.

“I see a lot of myself in Kaiser, and I don’t want him to make the same mistakes I did,” Griffith told TMZ at the time. “He’s just not getting the love and attention, I think, that he needs.”

Evans subsequently called her ex-fiancé “extremely disrespectful,” but they were back on good terms by the end of the year.

“I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1,” Griffith tweeted in November 2019. “Something we should of [sic] had 3-4 years ago.”