Clapping back. Jenelle Evans was not amused by comments her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, made about her regaining custody of their son, Kaiser. After her former flame shared his “two cents” on the matter, the former MTV star fought back on Monday, July 8.

A judge ruled in Evans’ favor on Wednesday, July 3, allowing her to have custody of her three children after living apart for one month. This ruling came after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog for biting at their two-year-old daughter Ensley’s face.

The Teen Mom alum, 27, also shares Jace, 9, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

In light of the news, Griffith disclosed his thoughts on the legal decision on his Twitter account on Sunday, July 7. “I’ve calmed down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment,” he tweeted. He then redirected his followers to a website, where they could submit a complaint in regards to the case.

Griffith concluded his Twitter statement by adding the hashtag “#TeamGriffith.”

Evans later addressed Griffith’s remarks during an Instagram Stories Q&A session on Monday, where a fan asked the reality star whether her ex-fiancé was “even allowed to share the complaint link” on Twitter. While Evans admitted she was unsure if what he did was legal, but spoke of her disappointment with his behavior.

“He’s really immature for posting that,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I’ve had many judges rule in a way I didn’t like and never once did I post a bad thing about the judge onto social media. I find it extremely disrespectful.”

In an Instagram Story post that followed, she reiterated why Griffith has supervised visits with Kaiser, noting “there’s a lot of behind the scene details” that led to that decision.

Another Instagram commenter asked Evans how it felt to “have your kids ripped from your arms” and have “everyone calling you a horrible mom.”

“Doesn’t bother me what-so-ever because my babies are back in my arms,” she replied, adding a happy-face emoji surrounded by three hearts. “Obviously that goes to show that some of you believe anything you read online and don’t know anything close to the truth.”

MTV fired Evans in May after the dog incident. Upon regaining custody of her children, she opened up to Us Weekly about her excitement regarding the judge’s ruling.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” she noted to Us on July 3. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

