Jenelle Evans has regained custody of son Kaiser, but Nathan Griffith, Evans’ ex-fiancé and the 5-year-old’s father, is gearing up for a custody battle.

Speaking to TMZ Live on Tuesday, July 9, the 31-year-old claimed Evans, 27, has cut off communication between him and Kaiser.

“I find it absolutely hysterical because [since] the moment I got Kaiser into my custody, I have never denied her one time on FaceTime,” he said. “Sometimes she would call two or three times a day, FaceTiming with Kaiser. She has now already denied me to FaceTime Kaiser.”

He went on: “She re-blocked my number and is being totally outrageous in everything she has said about me. Because, quite frankly, everything that I’m doing right, she says that she’s doing right. And everything that she’s doing wrong, she says that I’m doing wrong. I told people before I would never hold Kaiser away from the mother of my child, and I kept that promise.”

When asked if he’s planning to go back to court, Griffith said, “Before CPS got involved, I [had] already started a custody battle with her to get primary custody over Kaiser. And me and my lawyer are going to, of course, approach that accordingly. We’re still going to fight for primary custody.”

He also alluded to Evans’ recent real-life drama: The reality star and husband David Eason lost custody of their kids in May after Eason shot and killed her dog, Nugget. In the wake of the incident, Griffith called 911 out of concern for his son.

“I think — just with her situation — I would just be more fit as a parent raising Kaiser,” Griffith stated. “I can give him that one-on-one, I can give him that love and affection that only a boy and a father can share. You know, I see a lot of myself in Kaiser, and I don’t want him to make the same mistakes I did. And he’s just not getting the love and attention, I think, that he needs.”

On July 3, Evans regained custody of both Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley, her daughter with Eason. Jace, her 9-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, is still living with her mother.

Griffith later tweeted a link to a website where supporters could submit a complaint about the custody situation, which Evans deemed “really immature” and “extremely disrespectful.”

