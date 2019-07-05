Jenelle Evans had reason to feel especially festive on the 4th of July. She and husband David Eason spent the holiday with their kids one day after she got custody back.

The former Teen Mom 2 star and her husband of nearly two years had originally lost custody of their daughter, Ensley, 2, her son Kaiser, 5, and his daughter, Maryssa, 11, after Eason shot and killed the family dog in April. (Jenelle is also the mother of 9-year-old son Jace, who had been previously placed with her mother, Barbara Evans.)

On Wednesday, July 3, Us Weekly confirmed that Jenelle’s custody of her kids had been restored, and it is believed that the couple regained custody of Maryssa too. “Crying in tears of joy,” the 27-year-old tweeted on Wednesday. And in a video obtained by Radar Online, she said she was “very happy” with the turn of events.

Jenelle later elaborated on the development to Us. “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” she said. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

The court decision came two days after the MTV alum exclusively opened up to Us about calling 911 on Barbara for allegedly locking Ensley in a bedroom. “David and I were on FaceTime with Jace when we heard my mom say to Ensley, ‘Come here, I have to take a shower,’” she said. “Then she took Ensley in the other room, and we immediately heard her screaming and crying.”

She added: “We asked Jace what was going on, and he said my mom locked Ensley in the bedroom so she can take a shower,” she noted. “We told Jace to get the door open, and when he couldn’t get the door open, we called 911 for help because all we could hear was Ensley screaming.”

All seemed well on Thursday, July 4, though, as Jenelle and Eason celebrated Independence Day with their kids. Scroll down for photos of their festivities.