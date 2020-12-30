Seeing themselves onscreen! Kailyn Lowry isn’t opposed to her four sons watching Teen Mom 2 — but “not right now.”

The reality star, 28, explained in a Tuesday, December 29, Instagram Q&A: “If they want to watch [the first two seasons] when they’re older and can ask questions, I would be more open to it.”

The Pennsylvania native is the mother of Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 7, with Jo Rivera and ex-husband Javi Marroquin, respectively, as well as Lux, 3, and Creed, 5 months, with Chris Lopez. The MTV personality added in her Instagram Story that she was “most proud” of her coparenting relationship with Rivera, 29, and his wife, Vee Torres, and Marroquin, 28.

Last month, the A Letter of Love author said that she is “never trying for a girl” after giving birth to four baby boys.

“I’m not gonna say that I’m gonna have another child because I truly don’t know,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost said during a November episode. “It’s not on my radar anytime soon. And I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this. This time I might be done. Like, this time I might for real be done. I’ve got four f–king kids.”

Lowry added at the time: “I’m not really down to have a starting five basketball team. I’m kind of over that, and I feel like literally I’m sick of the toilet seats being up, the dirty socks everywhere, I really am just like, ‘Clean up your s–t.’”

The Hustle and Heart author exclusively told Us Weekly in August that her last pregnancy had been “hard” on her body. “It is not the same as it was when I was 16,” Lowry explained at the time. “The pregnancy towards the end was so difficult and I was just so ready to not be pregnant. … I can let my body fully recover and be done with my childrearing years.”

If she does choose to expand her family, six children would be the Pothead Haircare creator’s “max,” she told Lindsie Chrisley in July. “I don’t think that I would have ever pictured myself, like, 10 years ago when I had Isaac, having four kids. But now, I would not have more than six.”