A girl for Kailyn Lowry? The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to share a conversation with her friend about having a fourth child.

“When your friends have jokes,” Lowry captioned a screenshot of her text messages on Sunday, December 3.

“She said when I have another baby it’ll be a girl,” the MTV personality, 25, wrote to her friend, who responded, “Who the dad lmao.”

The mother of three, who shares son Isaac, 7, with Jo Rivera, 3-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 4-month-old Lux with Chris Lopez, then joked about going to the sperm bank.

“Maybe I’ll go to the bank bitch damn,” she wrote back to her friend.

As previously reported, the Love Is Bubblegum author revealed she moved on from Lopez with a girlfriend last month.

“We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” Lowry explained on her Coffee & Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. “So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.”

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard because I have kids, I have a baby,” she continued.

While Lowry did not name her significant other, fans have speculated it is Dominique Potter, who has posted tons of pictures with the reality star over the past couple months.

The rumored couple were also spotted together at a charity event for Puerto Rico in New Jersey on November 11.

