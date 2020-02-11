A bigger brood! Pregnant Kailyn Lowry joked about wanting to have a fifth child after her gender reveal for baby No. 4.

When a Twitter user wrote on Monday, February 10: “Was really hoping this one would be a girl, looks like a baby #5 may have to happen as well,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, replied, “Lmaooo starting 5 basketball team coming right up.”

Lmaooo starting 5 basketball team coming right up 😂🏀 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 10, 2020

The reality star announced last week that she has another little one on the way. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” the MTV personality, who already shares Isaac, 10, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 6, with Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 2, with Chris Lopez, captained her Instagram reveal. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Lopez is the father of the Pennsylvania native’s fourth child.

On Monday, Us broke the news that the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost is expecting another son. “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry told Us. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

In exclusive photos, the A Letter of Love author held her toddler while her friend Natalie’s son Kaden launched a blue confetti cannon. Isaac and Lincoln looked on with excitement before playing with Lux in the confetti.

Even though Lopez is part of Lowry’s life, he has not appeared on the reality show. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing,” the Pothead Haircare Creator told Us exclusively in January 2019. “He’s watched Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them … and I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”