Planning ahead — just in case! Kailyn Lowry opened up about her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome and her plans to freeze her eggs during part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Tuesday, July 27.

“I was doing [egg harvesting] first, and I’m glad I started doing it, because then I found out I have PCOS,” the reality star, 29, explained. “I’m not even saying I would have more [kids], I just want the possibility, if five years from now, I do meet the love of my life and we want to have kids, I have healthy eggs.”

Lowry shares son Isaac, 11, with ex-husband Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months, with ex Chris Lopez. In April, she opened up about learning she has the hormonal disorder.

“The diagnosis has been a little bit overwhelming for me. The medication has insane side effects, and I’m just trying to figure out the best ways to manage the symptoms because the diagnosis came just as fast as the symptoms came,” the Pride Over Pity author told Us Weekly at the time. “So it’s just kind of all, like, new and overwhelming. But we’re gonna figure out a way to manage it and, and we’ll work it out.”

The “Baby Mama No Drama” podcast cohost added that she was going through IVF and egg retrievals just in case. “My kids are getting older,” she said, noting that she really enjoys her “independence and kind of getting [her] time back,” so wasn’t planning on expanding her brood anytime soon.

As for whether she’ll try for a girl in the future, she wasn’t sure, telling Us, “Maybe, maybe not.”

In March, Lowry detailed her PCOS diagnosis even further during a “Coffee Convos” podcast episode.

“I was having such heavy periods,” the Pennsylvania native said at the time. “I was bleeding through three and four changes of clothes per day during my period … and I would bleed through my mattress. I would bleed through everything.”

After learning she had cysts on her ovaries, she feared it was cancer.

“I was, like, crying, ‘I don’t want to die,’” the reality star recalled. “I literally cried myself to sleep.”

