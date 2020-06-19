Cool mom alert! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about letting her two sons, Lincoln Marshall, 6, and Isaac E Rivera, 10, temporarily dye their hair.

On Thursday, June 18, the Pennsylvania native posted an Instagram pic with her boys, taken at Delaware-based salon, GEM Beauty Co. The younger of the two brothers rocks super blonde hair and the older soft smiles for the camera rocking bold red locks.

Lowry captioned the snap, “Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?! @thelincmarshall@isaacelliottr.”

One of the reality star’s 3.8 million Instagram followers praised the mom of three for letting her boys get their hair professionally dyed. “Love you’re letting make some decisions of their own to express their individuality and independence!” the user wrote. “Boys are looking good🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

Lowry replied to the fans’ comment, “Thank you!!! No harm in trying this! ESP bc it’s temporary if they hate it!”

Nevertheless, the A Letter of Love author still got some heat from followers for letting her sons dye their hair. “I wouldn’t do that to my boys hair sorry but do you,” a disappointed fan commented on an Instagram pic posted on Isaac’s account.

But many fans supported the decision. “This looks sooooo good!!!!! My little boy is 9 and wants green hair!” a parent wrote in the comments. Another defended Lowry by commenting, “To people complaining about their hair, let them live! There’s far more worse things kids can do than choose their hair colour lol.”

This isn’t the first time this week that Lowry’s showed off their cool new hair. On Wednesday, June 17, Lowry snapped a mirror pic with Isaac at the salon. In the photo, he sticks his tongue out while rocking his freshly dyed red hair.

A curious Instagram follower commented on the Instagram pic to ask what her ex Jo Rivera thinks of his sons’ new ‘do. They wrote , “Awh how cute! Good for him! What does Jo think 🤣.”

Lowry replied to the fan, “texted a pic and he said Isaac looks badass!”

Since welcoming Isaac into the world with Rivera in 2010, she’s given birth to two more boys. She also shares Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and Lux, 2, with ex Chris Lopez. She’s now expecting her second child with Lopez, as announced on February 4.

