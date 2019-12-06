Kailyn Lowry Claps Back Against Criticism Over Son Lux Not Wearing Clothes





No big deal! Kailyn Lowry doesn’t see anything wrong with her 2-year-old son, Lux, not wearing clothes around the house.

When a Twitter troll asked the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, “why Lux is always without clothes and just wearing a diaper when everyone else is fully clothed??” on Thursday, December 5, she clapped back.

Because my toddler likes to be naked? I don’t understand why that would be hard for some people to understand. https://t.co/vI06zhvaLH — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 5, 2019

Many of Lowry’s Twitter followers backed her statement. “Half of the people making a fuss know they stay half-dressed at home [themselves],” one wrote, while another added, “This person clearly doesn’t have kids.”

The MTV personality, who also shares sons Isaac, 9, with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, with Javi Marroquin, welcomed Lux with Chris Lopez in August 2017. Currently, the former couple do not have a coparenting relationship.

“Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself,” the Letter of Love author admitted on the Tuesday, December 3, Teen Mom 2 reunion. “I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”

This reveal came eight months after the Pennsylvania native told Us Weekly exclusively that she was “not currently speaking” to Lux’s father. “Chris and I are doing what we need to do for Lux,” Lowry explained in April. “Hopefully, one day we will speak again, but for now, it is what it is.”

In addition to defending her youngest’s clothing choices — or lack thereof — the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost has also stood by her decision to keep his hair long.

When Lowry was told on Twitter to chop it off in September 2018, she responded, “I don’t tell people to tape your mouth shut cause you’re ignorant. Don’t tell me what to do with my children.”

Earlier that year, she told a separate social media troll: “I’ll cut it when he tells me he wants to cut it. But you can mind your own business lil momma.”