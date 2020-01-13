Taking her time! Kailyn Lowry doesn’t want her 2-year-old son, Lux, to transition out of diapers until he’s ready.

When a mom-shamer told the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, on Sunday, January 12, that her toddler “needs” to stop wearing them, the reality star tweeted, “Lux turned 2 in August. I’m not going to rush him into something based on someone else’s standards. What works for us is waiting until he’s ready. Not when IM ready.”

The Letter of Love author’s response came after she posted a Tik Tok video featuring Lux dancing in a diaper.

Lowry welcomed the little one with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, in 2017. The Pennsylvania native also shares Lincoln, 6, with Javi Marroquin and Isaac, 9, with Jo Rivera. She has defended her parenting skills on social media multiple times, especially concerning Lux’s long hair.

“I’ll cut it when he tells me he wants to cut it,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost tweeted in March 2018 when a social media troll said he looked like a girl. “But you can mind your business lil momma.”

Six months later, Lowry clapped back at another Twitter user bashing Lux’s locks. “I don’t tell people to tape your mouth shut cause you’re ignorant,” she wrote in September 2018. “Don’t tell me what to do with my children.”

The Pothead CBD Hair Care creator is currently raising her youngest without any help from his dad, she said during a Teen Mom 2 reunion last month. “There’s no coparenting right now,” the Hustle and Heart author told Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab in December. “Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself. I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”

In April, she and Lopez were “not currently speaking,” Lowry told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Chris and I are doing what we need to do for Lux,” she explained. “Hopefully, one day we will speak again, but for now, it is what it is.”