Sticking to her beliefs. Kailyn Lowry hit back after Twitter users slammed her for revealing she no longer vaccinates her children and didn’t have her youngest son immunized.

“I mean, I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family,” the Teen Mom OG star, 26, told InTouch Weekly on Friday, January 25. “People don’t love everything I do, but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids and other parents know what’s best for theirs.”

The previous day, Lowry opened up about her decision to not vaccinate her children during an episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley when a listener asked for their opinion.

“I definitely think this is a controversial topic, and I don’t want to lose listeners because of my opinion — but, I did vaccinate Isaac, because to me, I didn’t know any better, and I gave — I let them vaccinate him with whatever they basically said that he needed. And I feel like I was ignorant, and didn’t do research, and didn’t know any better,” the reality star said of her 8-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Lowry went on to note that with her second child, 4-year-old son, Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, she began to educate herself by having conversations with other moms and watching “documentaries on Netflix.”

“Lux is 18 months and he is not vaccinated,” she added of her youngest child, who she shares with ex Chris Lopez. “He hasn’t ever really been sick, and for me, I just think the more research that I do, and the more educated I’ve become, I just don’t vaccinate him.”

Commenters were quick to take to social media to share their disagreement with Lowry following the podcast.

“Did she just say she slowly decided not to vaccinate her children because her new mom friends and documentaries on Netflix… I can’t. There’s… nope I just won’t,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “Oh I missed the part where you have a medical degree?”

Another asked about Marroquin’s new son, 2-month-old Eli, with girlfriend Lauren Comeau. “So what happens when Lincoln brings the flu home to Javi’s new baby?! It’s dangerous for a 5 year old but it is deadly for a newborn. Just wow.”

However, others came to her defense writing, “Once you educate yourself on what they really inject our babies with it’s a whole different thing. Thanks for being brave enough to talk about this. There are a lot of haters who are wildly misinformed.”

