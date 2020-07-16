Defending her decision. Pregnant Kailyn Lowry opened up about not having Chris Lopez at their baby-to-be’s upcoming birth in a Wednesday, July 15, Instagram Q&A.

“My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, wrote. “As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone disagrees. … Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire 9 months? Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense.”

The reality star added that her ex’s “words and actions are very different,” noting that she “prefers less people” in the delivery room anyway. “I have had a birth where friends and family were present and I’ve had births where it was just the father and me,” the A Letter of Love author explained. “I like silence during contractions and I don’t love seeing people immediately after birth.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host’s comments came after Lopez filmed an Instagram Live video saying he has “stay[ed] out of the way” during Lowry’s pregnancy, adding, “If I get the call [to come to the birth], I get the call. If I don’t, I don’t. It is what it is at this point. I can’t stress it, bro. … It ain’t up to me.”

Lowry wrote on her Story that she doesn’t want her ex-boyfriend at the birth “both” because of his comments and her own decision. “I’m not going to allow my followers to tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG Live or based on what I say or even what I say on the show,” she wrote.

The Pothead Hair Care creator announced in February that she is pregnant with baby No. 4, her and Lopez’s second child together. The former couple previously welcomed their son, Lux, now 2, in 2017. Lowry also shares Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

That same month, the Pennsylvania native exclusively told Us Weekly that she had “no contact” with Lopez. “I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own, and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family,” she said at the time.