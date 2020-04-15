Take that! Kourtney Kardashian defended her 5-year-old son Reign’s long hair.

When one of the Poosh creator’s followers commented on her Monday, April 13, Instagram slideshow of Easter photos: “Bruh cut your son[’s] hair. SMH,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star clapped back.

“Most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” Kardashian wrote.

The reality star’s retort referenced her infamous argument with her ex Scott Disick on a throwback episode of their family’s E! show. After the Talentless creator, 36, asked if they were “cool,” she said, “ABCDEFG. I have to go.”

Disick asked, “What the heck does ABCDEFG mean? Is that even a real phrase?”

The Los Angeles native, who also shares Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7, with the Flip It Like Disick star, explained, “It’s just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over. You’ve never heard that phrase? … G [equals] goodbye.”

In October 2019, Kardashian put the parenting police in its place when her youngest’s long locks were again criticized on social media.

“She really need [sic] to cut his hair,” one Instagram user wrote at the time. Kardashian responded, “She really need [sic] to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He’s a happy boy.”

The University of Arizona graduate has been coparenting her brood with Disick since their 2015 split. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” the New York native told Us Weekly exclusively of their healthy dynamic in June 2019. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

Disick added at the time: “We live a few miles apart and it’s simple.”