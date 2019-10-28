



Kourtney Kardashian put the parenting police in its place! The reality star clapped back at criticism of her son Reign’s long hair on Sunday, October 27.

“A weekend away,” the Poosh creator, 40, captioned a series of photos on Instagram of her 4-year-old and his sister, Penelope, 7. In the outdoor shots, Reign tried his hand at gardening, sat on a tractor and smiled beside a horse.

When a social media user commented, “She really need [sic] to cut his hair,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied, “She really need [sic] to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He’s a happy boy.”

The California native shares Reign, Penelope and their older brother, Mason, 9, with her ex Scott Disick. Last month, she defended her decision to frequently take vacations with her brood.

“We all have our priorities,” she wrote to an Instagram hater at the time. “So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

Kardashian added, “As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

The E! personality found herself under fire again when she shared throwback photos from her family’s Finland vacation. “Don’t your kids go to school? Their education is so important more than these trips,” one Instagram user wrote at the time.

Kardashian clapped back, “It was spring break, but traveling can be educational too.”

Disick, 36, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, joined in on the Finland trip, as well as other family vacations over the years. The former couple work hard to maintain an amicable coparenting relationship and opened up about how “proud” they are in an April YouTube video.

“The fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better,” the Flip It Like Disick star explained at the time. “I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”