



Coparenting priorities. Kourtney Kardashian invited Sofia Richie and Scott Disick on a family trip to Finland in a teaser from the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, set to air on Sunday, October 6.

The Poosh founder had originally planned the Nordic vacation with her kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Disick, 36. In the clip, Kourtney, 40, tells her sister Khloé Kardashian that she has decided to extend an invite to him and girlfriend Richie, 21.

“I just said to Scott, like, ‘Do you want to invite Sofia?'” the mother of three says in the clip.

“You are such a great coparenter,” Khloé praises her sister.

In the past, Kourtney and the couple of two years have traveled together.

“They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, though, which is nice, or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come,” Kourtney adds, noting she doesn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

However, despite Kourtney’s best efforts, the family vacation appears to be uncomfortable for everyone in another preview clip.

“It is a really awkward situation,” Disick says. “This trip has so much pressure.”

The Flip It Like Disick star wants both Richie and Kourtney to feel “comfortable,” but adds, “It does take, like, a toll on me.” Kourtney later calls the ski trip “bizarre.”

Richie, who makes her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut on the season premiere, tells Disick in the teaser, “You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney’s around.”

Disick and Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. Two years later in September 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that Richie and Disick were a couple.

A source told Us exclusively earlier this month that “everything is positive” between Lionel Richie‘s daughter and Kourtney.

“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them,” the insider said. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

