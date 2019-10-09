Kourtney Kardashian often takes trips with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign — and is proud of it!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, shared throwback photos from their family vacation to Finland on Monday, October 7, when a follower commented, “Don’t your kids go to school? Their education is so important more than these trips.”

The Poosh creator replied, “It was spring break, but traveling can be educational too.”

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian has defended her decision to vacation with her family. An Instagram troll wrote in August that her trips are the reason why “ppl say [she doesn’t] work,” and the model clapped back, writing, “We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

She added, “Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am. Working moms can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

In the Sunday, October 6, episode of the E! show, the reality star told Khloé Kardashian that she’d invited her ex Scott Disick to come on the Finland trip with Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — as well as his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“I just said to Scott, like, ‘Do you want to invite Sofia?’” Kourtney explained. “They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, though, which is nice, or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come.”

Khloé, 35, praised her sister, saying, “You are such a great coparenter.”

In June, Disick, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively why it’s so important to him to maintain an amicable relationship with the mother of his children after their 2015 split. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” the Flip It Like Disick star said. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”