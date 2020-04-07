A family affair! Kylie Jenner busted a move on TikTok with her daughter, Stormi, her mom, Kris Jenner, and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

In the Monday, April 6, video, the talent manager, 64, kicked things off by shooting finger guns in her daughter’s closet to the tune of Auntie Hammy’s “Pew Pew Pew.” Gamble, 39, followed suit, showing off his jewelry.

The makeup mogul, 22, edged into the shot with her 2-year-old on her hip. The video’s filter enlarged Stormi’s head and the little one grinned.

Kylie and her mom also recreated one of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s arguments from a past Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

“So, are we cool?” the matriarch asked, impersonating the Talentless creator, 36. “Are we, like, in agreement?”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator replied as the Poosh creator, 40: “ABCDEFG. I have to go.”

“What the heck does ABCDEFG mean?” Kris asked. “Is that even a real phrase?”

Posting to TikTok isn’t the only way the Kylie Skin creator has been working to keep herself and her toddler busy while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything,” the Life of Kylie alum said in a Friday, April 3, Instagram Live video. “She’s been outside every day. I’m trying to keep her entertained. As a kid, she has no idea what’s going on in life. It’s amazing.”

Pregnancy prepared the reality star for isolation since she and her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott, kept their growing family under wraps. “I didn’t leave the house for months,” she told her social media followers last month.

Kylie, who welcomed Stormi in February 2018, went on to say, “I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that so I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair. Puzzles — I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”