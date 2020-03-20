Pro tips! Kylie Jenner has experience self-quarantining since hiding her pregnancy in 2017, and the reality star is sharing her advice with her followers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“When I was pregnant, the reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, explained on her Thursday, March 19, Instagram Story. “I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that so I never let myself get bored.”

The makeup mogul added, “I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair. Puzzles — I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator welcomed her and Travis Scott’s now-2-year-old daughter, Stormi, in February 2018 and announced the news days later.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the E! personality wrote on Instagram at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Now that she’s staying at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Kylie Skin creator is doing “more puzzles, of course.”

The Los Angeles native went on to say, “I started Westworld. I’m actually on the second season. I know I’m, like, really late or whatever, but if you guys haven’t seen that show, it’s really good on HBO. [I’m] spending more time with my daughter cooking, reading. Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home, guys.”

The Life of Kylie alum’s tips came after she urged social media users to take self-quarantining seriously. “The only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now,” she said on her Instagram Story on Thursday. “I encourage other influencers to also speak out and encourage their followers to also self-quarantine.”

More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide since December 2019 with cases reported in nearly every country.

