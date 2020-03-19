Practice makes perfect. Kylie Jenner admitted she has experience with isolation amid the coronavirus after hiding her 2017 pregnancy.

“Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, wrote on her Wednesday, March 18, Instagram Story. “I’m on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months. We got this.”

The makeup mogul welcomed her and Travis Scott’s now-2-year-old daughter, Stormi, in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator told her followers after the little one’s arrival. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2018 that the reality star was “very stubborn” after making this choice.

“When she makes her decisions, she sticks by them,” the insider explained at the time. “This is a decision she made early on in her pregnancy and she’s sticking by it. … Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

In January, the Kylie Skin creator revealed she wants to give Stormi siblings, but doesn’t “have a timeline.”

The California native told Kim Kardashian in a YouTube video at the time: “I see myself having four kids. … I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

The Life of Kylie alum said something similar in an October 2018 Snapchat Q&A session, revealing, “I want another baby, but when is the question. I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be.”

She and the rapper, 27, called it quits in October 2019, but got back together, according to multiple outlets this month. “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”