Fashion runs in this family! Amelia Gray Hamlin, daughter of Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, sat down with Stylish to dish on all her fashion secrets. After all, she’s seen her mom successfully run her own QWC-sold brand, Lisa Rinna Collection, for years. But she has fashion chops of her own as well — the 17-year-old model is signed with IMG and is the face of Hudson Jeans fall campaign, The Bad and the Beautiful. Vol. 2, launching on Monday, August 13.

The up-and-comer revealed the vibe she likes to put out on Instagram (which reaches 359,000 followers), how she and older sister Delilah Belle, 20, have polar opposite senses of fashion, what she loves to borrow from her mom’s closet and a few of her must-know style tips. Scroll through to get the details!