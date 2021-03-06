Getting warmer! Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin‘s relationship is heating up following their romantic Miami getaway.

An insider told Us Weekly exclusively the romance between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and model, 19, has moved to a new level. The pair are in no rush to get engaged or married, however.

“Scott and Amelia are pretty serious,” the source said. “She is over Scott’s house very often and spends quite a bit of time there.”

Disick likes that Hamlin “comes from a good family,” the insider told Us, noting that the New York native has known Hamlin’s parents Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna “for a while now.”

The same source told Us, “Her parents were skeptical at first, but seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

Disick and his new girlfriend are taking their relationship day by day. As for whether fans can expect to see their love story play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, on which Amelia’s mom stars, the insider said “never say never,” but noted, “It’s not likely.”

The duo have been linked since October 2020, when they attended Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party together, and made their relationship Instagram official over Valentine’s Day weekend. The same month, the teen gushed about her beau via her Instagram Story, calling him her “dream man.”

Although Rinna, 57, and her Clash of the Titans star husband, 69, weren’t sold on Disick initially, sources tell Us he and Amelia are a “great match.”

According to the insider, “Scott and Amelia really do have so much fun together. They’re a great match because they both love to go out and party and are both very attracted to each other.” The source noted that Disick “still talks about [his ex-girlfriend] Kourtney [Kardashian] all the time” and the exes “speak very often, even in front of Amelia, who doesn’t seem to mind.”

Kardashian, 41, dated on and off for several years and share children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. They called it quits for good in 2015 and the Poosh founder is currently dating Travis Barker. She and her famous family are supportive of Disick’s relationship.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” an insider said in January. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”