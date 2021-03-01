Don’t wake her up! Amelia Gray Hamlin posted a photo via her Instagram Story with boyfriend Scott Disick on Sunday, February 28, captioning the photo “my dream man.”

Hamlin, 19, and Disick, 37, have been linked since October 2020 when they were spotted packing on the PDA at a Halloween party. The Flip it Like Disick star, who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, with Kourtney Kardashian, went Instagram official with Hamlin in February.

Last week, Disick made headlines when a new Keeping up with the Kardashians clip revealed he told Kardashian, 41, he would marry her “right here, right now.” The self-proclaimed Lord added: “Kourtney knows that eventually we’ll get married and live a good life.”

Disick and the Poosh owner, who is now dating Travis Barker, were together on and off for nine years before breaking up for good in 2015. The Talentless designer then dated Sofia Richie on and off for nearly three years before officially splitting in August 2020. In May 2020 a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Disick’s close relationship had affected his relationship with Richie, 21, in the past.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” an insider said at the time of their split.

Hamlin is Disick’s first official girlfriend since Richie — and the Kardashian family approves.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told us in January 2021. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, and it shows.”

Recently, a resurfaced clip from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed a younger Amelia scolding her sister Delilah Belle Hamlin about relationships with older men. “You were 18 talking about getting 35-year-old men,” Amelia tells her older sister, 22, in the throwback clip. “No. That’s way too old,” Delilah argues.

In December 2020, Amelia clapped back at “weird and judgmental” trolls who criticize the 18-year age difference between her and her New York native boyfriend. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” she said on her Instagram Story. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”