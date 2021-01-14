Another mother-daughter twinning moment from Lisa Rinna! Two days after Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a picture of her wearing her mom’s 28-year-old Alaïa dress, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a snap of her other daughter, Delilah Belle, in another vintage designer look.

On Thursday, January 14, the 57-year-old posted a side-by-side pic of her and her 22-year-old wearing a blue Versace gown. “I was 6 1/2 months pregnant with @delilahbelle we were going to the 1998 #Oscars and @phillipbloch had @versace make me this dress! 🕊,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Here Delilah wears the dress I was pregnant with her in! Can you Believe?!”

Kelly Ripa loved the symmetry as much as we did. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” she commented. Celeb stylist and mastermind behind the look, Phillip Bloch, also chimed in. “Wow the circle of Life is amazing…. The legacy of beauty and style continues,” he wrote. “You have shared and taught them well… And hey let’s give it up for sustainable fashion what goes around comes around fashion and family are forever xoP.”

This comes just a couple days after Amelia took to her Instagram Story to share that she took an Alaïa dress from her mom’s closet. “My queen @lisarinna gave me one of her vintage dresses,” she wrote alongside a split pic of Rinna wearing the lace number in 2005 and herself recreating the pose.

The former soap star then proceeded to share the same picture to her Instagram feed on Wednesday to give a big more background on the designer piece. “Harry bought me this magnificent #azzedinealaia 28 years ago,” she explained in the caption. “Today I got to pass it on to my baby girl @ameliagray ♥️😭😭😭.”

It seems that Amelia didn’t always take from her mom’s vintage style. After signing with IMG back in 2018, the model spoke with Us Weekly’s Stylish, she revealed that she never took anything from her closet.

“I never used to borrow anything from my mom because we’re so opposite when it comes to style,” she told Us. “She’s so proper and I dress more like a boy, but in a girly way.”

However, there was one thing that stood out to her at the time. “She has these really cool Gucci pants that I’m obsessed with and she never lets me wear them,” she explained. “So whenever I convince her to let me, it’s always a good day.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)