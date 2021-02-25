Wants to put a ring on it? Scott Disick confesses his desire to fully commit to ex Kourtney Kardashian in a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip.

In a sneak peek of the E! reality show’s final season, Disick, 37, and Kardashian, 41, are grilled by the Poosh creator’s family about whether they will ever reconcile. Kim Kardashian begins the discussion by asking, “Kourtney and Scott, so when are you guys gonna get back together?”

Disick says that “wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her forever,” to which Kourtney notes is “nice.” The 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder, however, suggests that it “would be epic” to have “a Kourtney-Scott wedding.” After Khloé Kardashian declares that Kourtney should “propose” to the Talentless designer, Kris Jenner weighs in with her own marriage idea.

“Scott, if you could just bring it within yourself to go over there and get on one knee, propose, we’ll have the wedding,” the businesswoman, 65, says. “It’ll be amazing. Make my daughter respectable.”

Disick doesn’t disagree with Kourtney’s family’s opinions on their reconciliation as he declares, “Well, I love you and I’m ready to marry you. Right here, right now. Kourtney knows that eventually we’ll get married and live a good life.” The former Dash owner replies, “or when you wanna work on yourself” before her former flame asks, “What else do I have to do?”

Disick and Kourtney dated on and off for nine years before splitting for good in 2015. They coparent children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Though the Flip It Like Disick star is currently dating Amelia Gray Hamlin and the wellness guru is seeing Travis Barker, Us Weekly exclusively revealed on February 3 that the exes still have “an incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between.” The former couple’s “history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else, and they both know that,” the insider added.

Kim announced in September 2020 that season 20 would serve as KUWTK’s final run. The long-running reality show is set to return to E! next month.

In addition to airing discussions about Disick and Kourtney’s possible reconciliation unfold, Us exclusively revealed in January that Kim’s marital woes with estranged husband Kanye West will also be explored after she filed for divorce on February 19. The “Flashing Lights” rapper, 43, is “less than thrilled” that the pair’s issues were documented for TV, the source told Us.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ final season premieres on E! Thursday, March 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.