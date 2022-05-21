Father-daughter bonding! As many of the Kardashian-Jenner crew journeyed to Italy to celebrate the weekend nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Tristan Thompson stayed home with his little girl.

“Twinz ❤️ ❤️,” the Canada native, 31, captioned a Friday, May 20, Instagram Story selfie with daughter True, 4, smiling as they unboxed a brand-new L.O.L. Surprise! toy and scoped out their haul from the kitchen table.

After admiring her new toys, the professional basketball player was a good sport while the toddler played hairstylist.

“OK, get it right. Oh wow, that’s a big one,” Thompson told True — whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian — in the Friday social media clip as she scooped styling gel onto his hair. “OK, the waves are gonna be looking like a tsunami. … It’s great, styling by True.”

The Chicago Bulls athlete’s playdate with his little girl comes hours after Us Weekly confirmed that the Good American founder, 37, and several of her family members arrived in Italy to celebrate the third wedding ceremony for the Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and Corey Gamble were also spotted in Portofino, Italy, on Friday.

“La Dolce Vita,” Khloé — who welcomed True in April 2018 with Thompson — captioned a Saturday, May 21, Instagram photo, posing on a yacht with her 4-year-old niece Stormi. The Revenge Body host also soaked up some rays with 9-year-old niece Penelope on Saturday.

Kourtney — who shares Mason, 12, Penelope and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick — got engaged to the “All the Small Things” musician in October 2021 after nearly one year of dating. The PDA-heavy couple held an intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony earlier this year — without a marriage license — before getting legally married in Santa Barbara, California, earlier this month.

“Till death do us part,” Kourtney captioned a May 16 social media carousel, sharing snaps with her husband and their nuptial witnesses: Randy Barker and Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

While Mason, Penelope and Reign were notably absent from the previous wedding ceremonies, Us confirmed that they will be at the formal Italian gathering, though the Talentless founder, 38, did not make the final guest list.

Kourtney and Scott’s kids also missed out on Barker’s romantic proposal, which was chronicled on The Kardashians earlier this month.

“There was just no way to get that whole thing dialed then and then at the last minute, Kourtney told Travis that Penelope wasn’t feeling well. His kids are going to come because they are older,” the Safely founder, 66, said during the May 5 episode of the Hulu docuseries, referring to Barker’s son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “And I am not sure if any of us know how they are exactly going to react. I think it is [Kourtney’s] decision to break it to her kids the way she wants.”

The Kardashians also features Khloé’s ongoing coparenting relationship with the NBA star.

“We have a very loyal strong bond in our family. We are great coparents, and we are great at blending families. We have learned that from my mom and my dad,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author told Thompson during a workout in the Thursday, May 19, episode. “Like Scott is never leaving and Kanye [West] is never leaving. Looks like you are never leaving. We are all here forever. … We are family whether you like it or not.”

Thompson — who also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 5 months, with Maralee Nichols — teased the reality TV star that she’s “never leaving” him.

“Tristan is very protective of his family. He doesn’t like people talking about any one of us,” Khloé explained in a Thursday confessional. “It is really cute and how I think everyone should be. You just are supposed to protect your family.”

