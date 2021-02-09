Peak coparenting. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have worked hard to develop “trust” in their coparenting relationship.

“Tristan is so great and really trusts me as a mom and knows I’m always gonna do the right thing for [our daughter], True, so he really doesn’t tell me ‘no’ a lot of the times,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, told Kelly Clarkson on Tuesday, February 9. “I’m grateful for that. I think as moms, we sort of feel like we have the right and know what we’re doing with our kids.”

The E! personality then opened up about a recent disagreement with the professional basketball player, 29, saying that he was “adamant” Kardashian didn’t cut 2-year-old True’s hair.

“I wanted to give her her very first trim. I mean, not even half an inch,” the reality star said during the Kelly Clarkson Show appearance. “I just wanted to cut some of her baby hairs. … It was so crazy to me. He freaked out. He called my brother, [Rob Kardashian], for my brother to talk me out of it. He called my mom. [Kris Jenner]. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author chose to leave the toddler’s hair alone to show Thompson that she trusts his parenting instincts as well. The Los Angeles native added that they have “great communication,” which she called the “most important thing” raising their daughter.

The couple have been dating on and off since 2016 and most recently reunited in August 2020 following multiple cheating scandals. In an episode of KUWTK earlier this month, the Revenge Body host told the athlete about her plans for baby No. 2.

“Yup. That’s what I like to hear,” the NBA player said. “I’m all for it. I think it’s gonna work.”

Khloé explained, “We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

The Good American cocreator “never ever imagined having an only child,” adding, “Especially being in quarantine with her [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. [She and her cousins] were isolated even from each other for so long.”