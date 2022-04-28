The road to happily ever after. While Travis Barker prepared his proposal to Kourtney Kardashian, the reality star’s family was concerned about how her ex, Scott Disick, would handle the news.

“Like it worries me sometimes because I just don’t know how stable he is right now. I haven’t spoken to him at that sort of a level in a long time, so I don’t know where he is at with his mental health,” Kendall Jenner told Kylie Jenner during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, April 28.

Scott, 38, and Kourtney’s tumultuous relationship was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The former couple, who dated from 2006 to 2016, share kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. In January 2021, the Poosh founder, 43, made her romance with Travis, 46, official after previously sparking romance rumors.

During the latest episode of the reality series, viewers also saw the issues that almost prevented the Blink-182 performer from proposing.

“Our entire family is planning the surprise proposal to Kourtney in Santa Barbara, and now we find out that she might have this egg retrieval on the exact same day. What are the odds?” Kris Jenner explained in a confessional interview, noting that they couldn’t change their initial plans. “[Travis] has to do this on the 17th. That’s the whole point of all of this. It’s their anniversary and this throws a whole wrench [in the plan], so he is beside himself.”

Later in the episode, the musician confirmed that the proposal would go ahead as planned after Kourtney’s doctor appointment was moved. “Sunday is literally meant to be. It will happen like on our anniversary. It is the most amazing news ever,” Travis gushed to Kris, 66, during a phone call. “I am not [nervous] but I know the things I want to say to her. I have said them a million times to her but saying them in the moment will probably be the most nerve-racking thing ever.”

Cameras were filming when the drummer proposed to Kourtney at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in October 2021. Six months after their engagement, the pair made headlines when they celebrated their love with an unofficial wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Kourtney took to social media in April to offer a glimpse at the practice nuptials.

“Found these in my camera roll,” she captioned several photos earlier this month. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Scroll down for more details about the drama ahead of Travis’ proposal to Kourtney: