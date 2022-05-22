The more the merrier! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a tiny Las Vegas wedding followed by a California courthouse ceremony with two witnesses, but they went all out for their third wedding, inviting dozens of guests — including some familiar faces.

When the Barker, 46, and the Poosh founder, 43, exchanged vows in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22, they were joined by their favorite double-date partners, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The “My Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, wore a blue leopard print suit for the occasion.

While Fox, 36, was spotted holding hands with her fiancé during the vow exchange, she was not by the “My Bloody Valentine” singer’s side when boats escorted guests to the wedding reception. Kelly (real name Colson Baker) was seen on his phone while sailing with Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus, who was joined by wife Skye Hoppus (née Everly).

Barker’s bandmate was particularly happy to there to enjoy the lavish ceremony. “A year ago I was in chemotherapy,” Mark, 50, wrote on Saturday via his Instagram Story.

In June 2021, the rocker announced he had cancer, stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. He revealed he was in remission the following September after months of chemotherapy.

Barker showed his support for Hoppus at the time, telling E! News, “Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

Plenty of almost-family members were in attendance at Barker and Kardashian’s nuptials, which were held at Villa Olivetta, a home on designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana‘s estate. Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend, was spotted arriving at the reception with Devin Booker. The NBA star has been dating Kendall Jenner since spring 2020.

Kris, 66, and the 818 Tequila founder, 26, arrived with the rest of the bridal party, which consisted of family members. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were all in Italy for the nuptials along with Kourtney’s children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick (who spent Sunday at the beach).

Barker’s children were also in attendance. Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, who the DTA Records founder shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, attended alongside their sister Atiana, 23, who Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which friends outside of their big, blended family scored invites to Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding: