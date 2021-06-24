In his corner. When Mark Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, June 23, his fellow Blink-182 band members and more celebs showed their support on social media.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the Hoppus on Music host, 49, wrote on his Instagram Story. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

The California native sent his followers “love,” concluding, “Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”

Hoppus, who has yet to reveal which type of cancer he is battling, went on to share a photo of himself at the hospital, captioned, “Yes, hello. One cancer treatment please.”

The songwriter is best known for being the bassist and co-lead vocalist of Blink-182 alongside Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, as well as a member of Simple Creatures with All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth. Hoppus’ bandmates were quick to respond to his announcement.

DeLonge, 45, told his Twitter followers that he had been aware of the diagnosis “for awhile now.” The Angels & Airwaves member wrote, “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.”

As for Barker, also 45, the drummer simply wrote on his Instagram Story: “Love you @markhoppus.”

Hoppus has been married to wife Skye Everly since 2000, and the Childish Clothing designer, 48, has yet to address his diagnosis via social media. The couple, who share son Jack, 18, met through DeLonge.

“Tom always used to embarrass me. Any girl he’d talk to, he’d say, ‘Hey, you wanna go on a date with Mark?’” Hoppus told Blnever magazine in 2004. “He asked Skye, my wife, who looked at me and said ‘No.’ That’s how it all started.”

The pair celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in December 2020. Everley posted throwback photos on her Instagram account at the time, writing, “And to 20 more!”

Keep scrolling to see more celebs’ reactions to Hoppus’ news, from Of Mice & Men’s Aaron Pauley to The Office’s B.J. Novak.