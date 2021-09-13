To be a fly on that wall. After making headlines from the red carpet until the end of the show, Machine Gun Kelly ended his night at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at dinner with girlfriend Megan Fox, friend Travis Barker and the drummer’s love, Kourtney Kardashian.

The 31-year-old “Bloody Valentine” singer and the 35-year-old actress left the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12, and met up with Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, for dinner. After walking the carpet nearly nude in a sheer dress with a glitter bikini underneath, Fox changed into a silver mini dress with cutouts for the double date. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, opted for an all-purple look with a matching sparkly jacket.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the rocker also toned down their looks for dinner, with Kardashian sporting black leather pants and a blue floral top and Barker wearing black studded pants and a white tank top. Earlier in the evening, the twosome made their red carpet debut at the VMAs, packing on the PDA on the carpet.

While his pals appeared to be in good spirits during the pre-show, Kelly found himself at odds with Conor McGregor, with the mixed martial arts artist seemingly throwing a punch and a drink at the musician. A rep for McGregor subsequently denied TMZ’s report that the two men were fighting over Kelly refusing to take a photo with McGregor.

He later told Entertainment Tonight that “absolutely nothing” happened between the duo.

“I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean?” he said. “I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Things were looking up for Kelly during the evening when he took home the award for Best Alternative Video for “My Ex’s Best Friend.” Before taking the stage to perform with Barker during the ceremony, however, Us exclusively revealed that the pair’s performance of “Papercuts” nearly didn’t happen as they left the stage.

“Machine Gun Kelly buried himself in a grave as they were setting up to perform. He then burst out of the dirt in his grave, ran off stage and said something to Travis,” an eyewitness told Us. “He was throwing elbows and seemed very upset before running backstage. The crew came and rolled off MGK’s grave and Travis’ huge drum off the stage.”

Kelly has yet to publicly comment on the behind-the-scenes details of his performance and was caught pushing away a microphone when he was asked about McGregor.

Scroll through to see snaps from their double date: