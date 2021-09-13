His lips are zipped! Machine Gun Kelly refused to talk about Conor McGregor when asked about their alleged argument on the red carpet at MTV’s 40th annual Video Music Awards.

When a Variety reporter asked the singer, 31, about his “scuffle” ahead of the Sunday, September 12, awards show, the Texas native fake-laughed, slapped down the microphone and walked away.

Machine Gun Kelly wouldn’t talk about his scuffle with UFC Champ Conor McGregor before the #VMAs. https://t.co/UB8wjdnhBs pic.twitter.com/ZJbaRYJJD5 — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021

Megan Fox, the actor’s girlfriend, avoided eye contact when the question was asked and left the interview, saying, “We’re not allowed to [talk about it].”

McGregor, 33, for his part, told Entertainment Tonight that “absolutely nothing” happened between him and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy,” the mixed martial artist, who sported a pink suit to the ceremony, told the outlet. “Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

The boxer’s rep denied reports that the Ireland native had lashed out at Baker after being refused a photo opp. “This is totally false. [There was] no photo request,” McGregor’s spokesperson told Us Weekly. “Machine Gun attended Conor’s last fight. Conor appreciates all his fans.”

Baker’s VMA drama continued when his and Travis Barker’s “Papercuts” performance was delayed.

“Machine Gun Kelly buried himself in a grave as they were setting up to perform. He then burst out of the dirt in his grave, ran off stage and said something to Travis,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us. “He was throwing elbows and seemed very upset before running backstage. The crew came and rolled off MGK’s grave and Travis’ huge drum off the stage.”

The Blink-182 rocker’s drum set subsequently stayed onstage for “about 10 minutes” before it was cleared for another performance. The California native and his collaborator took the stage at the end of the night — and their girlfriends presented them together.

“New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies,” Fox said onstage while wearing a Mugler dress. Kardashian, who rocked an Olivier Theyskens leather look finished the intro with, “Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker!”

After the show, the couples double dated at dinner. Fox and Baker have been publicly dating since May 2020, while Us confirmed in January that Kardashian is in a relationship with Barker.