MTV VMAs 2021: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

A music-filled night! Some of the biggest names in the industry are set to take the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12.

The show, which will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will feature 14 gender-neutral categories including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration, among others.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations list with seven nods with Megan Thee Stallion following behind with six nominations of her own. Olivia Rodrigo, who will also perform for the first time at the VMAs, earned five nominations, as did Lil Nas X.

Doja Cat, a six-time nominee, is set to host the big show. “I am glad that people enjoy my personality enough to have me on the show and host. It’s beautiful,” the singer, 25, told Billboard magazine ahead of the awards show. “I don’t know what’s going to happen as far as my hosting debut. I still don’t know the little quirks of it all or the pieces that we will be doing, but I know that I’m excited and glad that they enjoy who I am.”

The artist will also perform on the big night, joining an A-list lineup including Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Machine Gun Kelly and Twenty One Pilots.

Scroll down to see the complete list of this year’s nominees and winners as they’re announced. The MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network on Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET.