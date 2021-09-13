Date night! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox brought their love to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12.

Fox, 35, stepped out on the VMAs carpet to support her rapper beau, 31, holding hands as they entered the venue. The Tennesse native wore a sheer nude dress that was embellished with sparkly accents and a matching glitter bikini underneath. She completed the look with silver heels and wore her hair down in long waves. Kelly, for his part, also brought the sparkles to the carpet, wearing a glittery, all-red suit.

The musician couldn’t help but gush over his partner’s style during an interview on the MTV preshow. “It’s 50/50, this one she took the lead,” Kelly said. “I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night, and she’s beautiful.”

Machine Gun Kelly who is nominated for Best Alternative Video, also debuted his new single “Papercuts” with Travis Barker during the ceremony while Fox presented an award during the event.

Days prior, the Tennessee native was spotted at Kelly’s VMAs rehearsal on Wednesday, September 8, sparking engagement speculation after eyewitnesses noticed a sparkling bauble on her ring finger.

One week before the awards show, the Jennifer’s Body star and her beau joked about their steamy antics during a recent Airbnb visit.

“When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things 🥵,” Fox wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 6, alongside a pair of selfies.

Her boyfriend (whose real name is Colson Baker) later commented on her post, writing, “I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

The “Bloody Valentine” singer and the Transformers actress haven’t been shy about PDA since they started dating in June 2020, often seen locking lips while out on the town, on social media or during a red carpet event.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

The pair were first spotted together in Los Angeles following rumors that she had split from Brian Austin Green — with whom she shares kids Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. Green, 48, confirmed their split during a May 2020 episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast. The pair are waiting to finalize their divorce.

The now-couple first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, directed by Randall Emmett. The director later reflected on the pair’s electric chemistry together.

“As a director, and purely from an artistic point of view, their chemistry was unreal,” the 50-year-old filmmaker exclusively told Us Weekly in July, reminiscing on the shoot. “I mean, you can see … he’s an incredible actor, she’s an incredible actor. … That in itself is a win. Clearly, there was chemistry. Clearly, there was a connection.”

Since then, the pair’s connection has continued to deepen with the New Girl alum often referring to the musician as her “twin flame” and even gifting him a vile of her blood.

“Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship,” the rapper explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May. “I didn’t have a passport either. So, she was going out to Bulgaria so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’ Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA.”

Scroll below to see pics of the couple on the red carpet: