Wishing them well! Tom Brady is gushing over exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother’s Day, praising their parenting efforts.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, captioned a Sunday, May 14, Instagram carousel. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones.”

Brady uploaded a slew of rare family photos of Bündchen, 42, Moynahan, 52, and his mother, Galynn Brady, with their respective kids.

The NFL star first became a parent in 2007 when the Blue Bloods actress gave birth to their son, Jack. Brady and Moynahan had dated between 2004 and 2006, ultimately calling it quits shortly before she learned she was pregnant. By then, the football pro had moved on with the supermodel. They wed in 2009 before eventually expanding their brood with Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Brady and the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author ultimately went their separate ways in October 2022 after months of speculation. (Us Weekly previously confirmed that they had each hired divorce lawyers and were living apart after the TB12 founder walked back his retirement plans.)

Since the pair’s split, they have remained amicable coparents.

“We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams,” Brady concluded his Sunday note. “I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The former New England Patriots athlete has long touted fatherhood as one of his most impressive accomplishments.

“Kids are the best thing in the world. They just bring so much perspective into our lives and they’re so much fun,” he gushed to Us in June 2022. “They’re the party. And at the same time, it’s a lot of energy! You better make sure you have it for ’em and just try to do the best you can. … I remember when they were newborns and to see ’em now and how they communicate to people … they kind of make me so proud!”

While coparenting with Brady, Bündchen, for her part, has also been ready to move forward — even attending this month’s Met Gala solo for the first time.

“She has been sad about the end of their marriage, but at the same time is excited for her future,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Gisele and Tom still communicate for the kids and have a good coparenting relationship.”