Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional video. In one of the photos, the former New England Patriots quarterback posed with Moynahan, 51, and their son. The trio were dressed casually in button-down shirts, with Brady and Jack in just their socks and the Blue Bloods star in flip-flops.

Moynahan and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player dated from 2004 to 2006. The John Wick actress learned she was pregnant with Jack after their split. Brady, for his part, moved on with now-ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

The supermodel, 42, also appeared in several photos her ex-husband shared on Wednesday. In one snap, she walked through a football stadium with the kids, all dressed in Buccaneers gear.

After weeks of speculation, Brady confirmed on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons. The California native previously announced his retirement in February 2022 before changing his mind and returning to football just 40 days later.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” the University of Michigan alum said in his latest announcement. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion went on to thank his fans for sticking with him throughout his career. “Every single one of you … my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever,” he said. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live out my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Brady’s return to football put a strain on his marriage to Bündchen before the couple split last year. “Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” an insider told Us Weekly in September 2022. “They are currently living in separate houses, but continue to communicate.”

One month later, the duo announced their breakup in separate statements shared via social media. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen, for her part, said that she and her ex are committed to coparenting, adding: “I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”