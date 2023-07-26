Tom Brady and Irina Shayk-s Natural Romance Is Very New

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk‘s relationship is still in its early stages, but they’re happy with the way their romance is going so far.

“Things are very new, [but] Tom has hung out with Irina a few times,” an insider exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Right now, Tom’s main priorities are focusing on his [three] kids and just having fun. However, he’s interested in getting to know Irina better.”

Brady, 45, and Shayk, 37, sparked relationship rumors over the weekend when they were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by Page Six, Brady caressed Shayk’s face after picking her up at the Hotel Bel-Air on Saturday, July 22.

According to a second insider, Brady and Shayk exchanged phone numbers in June after they were introduced at a wedding. They’ve since stayed in touch — and they’ve apparently been getting close.

“Tom and Irina have a very natural vibe,” the second source tells Us. “They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts. It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.”

The second insider notes that the pair aren’t “sneaking around or trying to keep this a big secret,” but they still want to take things slowly at this stage. “They’re both big on privacy and want things to progress without any pressure or too much scrutiny,” the second source explains.

Brady was previously married to Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022. The former couple — who share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 — announced their divorce in October 2022. Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated from 2004 to 2006.

After Brady and Shayk were spotted together, an insider told Us that Bündchen, 43, was “totally unbothered” by her ex-husband’s new romance. “[She’s] happy he’s moved on because she has too,” the source explained. “She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn’t concerned one way or another.”

Earlier this year, social media sleuths speculated that Brady was dating Reese Witherspoon, but a rep for the actress, 47, told Us in April that wasn’t the case. “The rumors are completely false,” the spokesperson said at the time. (Witherspoon announced her split from husband Jim Toth in March.)

One month later, an insider told Us that Brady also wasn’t dating Kim Kardashian despite rumors to the contrary. “They’ve been in touch but they’re strictly friends, and she isn’t looking at dating Tom or anybody else at the moment,” the source said in May.

Shayk, for her part, shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper. Shayk and Cooper, 48, called it quits in 2019 after four years together. Following her split from Cooper, Shayk was briefly linked to Kanye West.

