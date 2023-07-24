Tom Brady and Irina Shayk seemingly have a lot in common — even before the pair were romantically linked.

Shayk was spotted leaving Brady’s home on Saturday, July 22. The same day, Brady was seen caressing Shayk’s face in photos obtained by Page Six. Neither Shayk nor Brady addressed their relationship status at the time.

Before connecting, the duo had high-profile relationships of their own. Shayk famously dated Bradley Cooper — with whom she shares daughter Lea — before they split in 2019. Brady, for his part, was married to Gisele Bündchen whom he divorced in 2022. Brady and Bündchen are the proud parents of son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. (Brady also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

In addition to recent heartbreaks, both Brady and Shayk have a series of connections that include their exes and their inner circle.

Keep scrolling to see Brady and Shayk’s coincidental connections:

Shayk and Bundchen’s Modeling Past

Both Shayk and Bündchen were Victoria’s Secret models at different points in their careers. Bündchen got her start with the lingerie brand in 1999 and was a staple in the iconic fashion show for years. In 2006, she left the brand after seven years.

Shayk, for her part, primarily worked as a catalog model for Victoria’s Secret. However, she did walk in the company’s fashion show in 2016 while she was six months pregnant with her and Cooper’s daughter.

Both Shayk and Bündchen also modeled for the lingerie brand Intimissimi at points in their career.

The Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Link

Shayk’s former partner Cooper starred alongside Garner in the 2001 hit series, Alias. Since the show’s cancellation in 2006, Cooper and Garner have remained close friends. Garner was married to Affleck before they split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. As many fans know, Affleck is a supporter of the New England Patriots, whom Brady played for 20 seasons. During his tenure with the Patriots, Affleck and Brady met several times and gushed over one another on numerous occasions.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, so great to meet you. You’re the king of Boston,’ and he goes, ‘No way, you’re the king of Boston.’ The king thinks I’m the king. … I realized then that I loved him,” Affleck reflected during a March 2020 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

However, Brady and Affleck’s bromance is seemingly not as strong as it once was after the NFL star left Boston to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Super Bowl Rivalry

In 2018, Brady and the Patriots faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Cooper — a Philly sports fan — and Shayk attended the big game and rooted for the Eagles. Brady and his team ultimately lost the game, and pics of Shayk decked out in green are resurfacing amid the new romance.

Cristiano Ronaldo Connection

Before Shayk dated Cooper, she was in a long-term relationship with Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015. In March 2022, Brady — who had recently announced his retirement from football — met the soccer star while visiting the Manchester United stadium, and the athletes posed for a photo. That same day, Brady announced he was going to continue to play football before retiring for good the following year.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Encounters

Following West’s split from Kardashian in 2021, the rapper was briefly linked to Shayk. The model previously starred in West’s “Power” music video in 2010. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2021 that the twosome were “quietly seeing each other.” However, Shayk and West split two months later.

Brady, for his part, was linked to Kardashian in early July after reports claimed that they were spotted getting cozy at business mogul Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party — where Shayk was also in attendance. However, a source told Us that Kardashian and Brady only briefly interacted when the Skims founder brought over a bottle of sister Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila to his NFL star’s posse and “asked them to do a shot” with her, which they did.