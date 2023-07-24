Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are fueling dating rumors after spending the weekend together — and packing on some PDA.

The model, 37, was photographed leaving Brady’s house on Saturday, July 22, after an apparent sleepover. In photos obtained by Page Six, Brady, 45, caressed Shayk’s face later that same day after picking her up at her hotel in Los Angeles and returning to his house.

Brady and Shayk publicly crossed paths earlier this month when they attended business mogul Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party in the Hamptons, but Brady was rumored to have been getting cozy with Kim Kardashian at the bash.

Amid the speculation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian, 42, and Brady briefly interacted when she carried a bottle of sister Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila to his friend group and “asked them to do a shot” with her, which they did. Kardashian wanted to get “perfect footage” for a photo shoot, per the insider.

Brady’s love life has been making headlines since he announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The exes, who share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, parted ways after more than a decade of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady, also shares son, Jack, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan, wrote via Instagram last fall.

Bündchen, 43, for her part, noted at the time that she was looking forward to coparenting with Brady, writing, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Earlier this year, Brady was briefly rumored to be dating Reese Witherspoon in the aftermath of her split from estranged husband Jim Toth. A representative for the actress, 47, told Us that the speculation into Witherspoon and Brady’s relationship was “completely false.”

Shayk, meanwhile, was briefly linked to Kanye West in 2021 but has been focused on raising her 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex Bradley Cooper. The duo, who became parents in 2017 after two years of dating, have remained on good terms following their 2019 split.

“When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad,” Shayk shared during an interview with Elle in March 2021 after questioning the concept of coparenting.

Shayk later praised Cooper, 48, for being a “full-on, hands-on dad,” telling Highsnobiety in September 2021, “No nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once.”