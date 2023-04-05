Weeks after Reese Witherspoon announced her divorce from estranged husband Jim Toth, speculation swirled that she started seeing Tom Brady.

“The rumors are completely false,” a representative for the 47-year-old Legally Blonde actress told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 5. A rep for Brady, 45, similarly confirmed to People that he is not seeing Witherspoon following his own divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The Big Little Lies alum and Toth, 52, announced last month that they had separated just days before what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the estranged couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement on March 24. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The pair added that coparenting their son Tennessee, 10, is their “biggest priority” moving forward. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal,” they concluded their social media message. “We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, April 1, that Witherspoon — who also shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — had officially filed for divorce. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Amid the pair’s breakup, a source told Us that neither the Oscar winner nor Toth were blaming one another. “Reese and Jim say they’re parting as friends and will continue to coparent,” the insider said in March. “They’re two adults who’ve been together for over a decade who decided to move on. At the end of the day, it was a mutual decision.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, for his part, has been single since October 2022 when he and Bündchen, 42, announced their separation.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Brady and the supermodel — who share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — officially parted ways last year after months of split speculation. Us previously confirmed that they each hired divorce lawyers and were living apart after the NFL star walked back his retirement plans.

“It’s not so black and white,” Bündchen — who is the stepmother of Brady’s son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — told Vanity Fair last month about what led to the end of their 13-year union. “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

The Brazil native has since sparked romance rumors with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, after he joined her on several vacations. Bündchen eventually denied the claims that the pair were more than platonic friends.