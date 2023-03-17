Taking her time. Gisele Bündchen is in no rush to move on following her split from Tom Brady.

“Gisele is not ready to date again yet,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “When she was in Brazil, friends tried to introduce her to a few men, but it didn’t feel right.”

According to the source, the model, 43, is prioritizing her family after her divorce. “She’s been focusing on herself, diet, fitness, her brands and her kids,” the insider added. “She wants to spend the summer with the kids in Brazil.”

Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Brady, 45, announced their breakup in October 2022.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she said in a statement at the time.

The Buccaneers quarterback, for his part, also addressed their decision to pull the plug on their marriage, writing via Instagram Story, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Ahead of their split, the Brazil native opened up about the struggle of making sacrifices for her then-husband’s career. (Brady previously made headlines in February 2022 when he announced his retirement from the NFL after 20 years. Six weeks later, the football player confirmed his plans to return to the game. In February 2023, the athlete said he was retiring again.)

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” Bündchen told Elle that same month, shortly before confirming that they parted ways. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

She added: “Obviously, I have my concerns [with him returning to football] — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

One month after their divorce was finalized, Bündchen offered a glimpse at her trip back home with her children.

“It’s my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love,” she captioned an Instagram post in December 2022. “It’s always so good to come back home❤️ Always so good to be back home.”

Earlier in the month, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel gushed about getting to take her children to see where she is from, writing via Instagram, “Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!”

